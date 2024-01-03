Samsung reveals new 27-inch, 32-inch and 49-inch OLED PC monitors with Glare-Free technology

Ahead of CES 2024, Samsung has announced plans to launch three new Odyssey OLED gaming PC monitors. The product will be shown off at the CES trade show in Las Vegas next week and include two all-new smaller monitors, plus an updated version of the 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 display.

Samsung's press release states that the three new Odyssey monitors will all include "OLED Glare-Free technology". This will allow owners to experience the best visuals from the monitors under any lighting conditions. All three will also support VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 for vibrant colors and deep blacks, along with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro which will help cut down on graphical tearing and stuttering while playing PC games.

The 27-inch 2,560 x 1,440 Samsung OLED G6 and the 32-inch 3,840 x 2,160 Samsung OLED G8 are both flat monitors with a 16:9 aspect ratio. Both also have a new slim 3.9mm metal bezel design. Both also include support for what the company calls Core Lighting+ which generates ambient light from the back of the monitor. The G6 has a 360Hz refresh rate while the G8 has a 240Hz refresh rate.

There's also an updated version of the curved ultrawide Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 that's coming soon. It will have a 5,120 x 1,440 resolution and a 32:9 aspect ratio. Both the G9 and the smaller G8 will have what the company calls Multi Control:

Multi Control allows users to seamlessly transfer images and/or text between their Samsung monitor and other Samsung devices — including their Galaxy Book, tablet or phone — for a smoother, more efficient work process using their mouse and keyboard.

Both the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 and G8 monitors can also double as a Samsung SmartThings Hub to connect Matter-supported smart home devices seamlessly. Both monitors will also have integrated Samsung Smart TV and Gaming Hub platforms for streaming movies, TV shows, and games from the cloud without the need for a PC.

Release dates and prices for the new Samsung Odyssey OLED monitors have yet to be revealed.