We may have an actual date for the launch of the Apple Vision Pro headset

When Apple first announced its plans to release its Vision Pro mixed reality headset back in June 2023, the company said it would launch the product in "early 2024". Now there are a couple of unconfirmed reports that actually have a specific date for the release of the Vision Pro.

MacRumors posted up a report from a little-known Chinese investor site called Wall Street Insights. That site claims the the Apple Vision Pro could launch on Saturday, January 27 in the US. MacRumors speculates the site actually meant the device would launch on that date in China's timezone, which meant the device could be released on Friday, January 26 in the US (the headset will only launch in the US for now with more countries to be added later).

The January 26 date was also mentioned by Bloomberg writer and noted Apple news leaker Mark Gurman on his X (formerly Twitter) page. He stated, "Jan 26 is indeed the date floating around the last few days among people in China who claim to be connected to Apple."

The original iPad was released on a Saturday. Jan 26 is indeed the date floating around the last few days among people in China who claim to be connected to Apple. Like I said, units will be ready by end of January with a retail launch by February. It’s imminent. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) January 2, 2024

If this date turns out to be accurate, we are just a few weeks away from the official release of one of Apple's biggest hardware launches of all time. We have already reported today that the status of VR and mixed reality devices is not looking good. The Apple Vision Pro could turn that around, although, with the headset's initial launch price of $3,499, it's only going to be available for the limited number of people who could actually afford to buy it.