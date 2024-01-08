Samsung showed off a 2D/3D gaming PC monitor concept at CES 2024

Earlier today, Acer announced it would release a PC laptop and a gaming PC monitor later this year that would support viewing images in 3D without needing glasses. Now, Samsung has revealed it will be working on a similar monitor with glasses-free 3D support.

Digital Trends got a chance to check out a concept product version of this monitor. It creates the illusion of 3D with two cameras placed on top of the screen. The cameras are made to track your head and eyes, so they can be used to change a flat 2D video into something that looks like 3D.

The story states that Samsung used the recent video game Lies of P to show off the monitor's 3D effect. The author came away mostly impressed with the technology stating that he saw "embers circulating the air in front of the display and decapitated puppet parts shooting out the side of the screen." On the other hand, the author added that he did see some video tearing in the game's background.

The monitor can be switched from 2D to 3D viewpoints instantly, according to Samsung. Unlike Acer's 3D monitor, it doesn't need any special software to help convert 2D games to work on the 3D screen, so that's a positive.

There's not much more info on this Samsung 2D/3D monitor at the moment, including its refresh rate and other hardware specs. Samsung is also not talking about a release date or price for this monitor, saying only that more info will be revealed later in 2024. We would bet that this monitor will be on the pricey side.

The company has already revealed plans to release new OLED Odyssey gaming PC monitors later this year, in 27-inch, 32-inch, and 49-inch sizes. There's also no word on the prices for these new monitors either.