Samsung rumored to launch affordable Galaxy Z FE after the Galaxy Z Fold/Flip 6

​Samsung is reportedly planning to launch more affordable foldable smartphones under its Galaxy Fan Edition (FE) lineup, according to recent rumors. This would allow the company to lower the barrier to entry for foldable devices and make the technology accessible to more consumers.

The rumor comes from a Twitter user, Tech_Reve, who claims that Samsung wants to focus more on its FE series. After launching the Galaxy S23 FE, Samsung intends to consistently release FE variants of its flagships each year across different product categories. This expansion would include bringing foldable display technology to the FE lineup.

According to the report, we may not see a Galaxy Z FE model until next year after the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 launch. Nevertheless, Samsung announced no plans for cheaper foldable at its recent Galaxy Unpacked event, which is where it launched Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5.

The S23 FE is set to be released soon, and there are possibilities that Samsung plans to consistently introduce the FE brand annually. Simultaneously, there are rumors of ongoing testing for the launch of the Galaxy Z FE(lite model), after the Fold/Flip 6. — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) August 20, 2023

Last year, Samsung was rumored to be planning a mid-range Galaxy A series foldable product. This model was said to be in the very early stages. That never happened, but the Galaxy Z FE could help achieve the goal of making foldable displays mainstream if it can pull off the pricing.

Samsung's current foldable lineups are premium devices priced at $1000 and above. While the Flip series has somewhat lowered the pricing over the years, foldable phones remain expensive compared to standard smartphones.

In comparison, Galaxy Z Flip 5 starts from $999. A Galaxy Z FE version could significantly drop the pricing and allow budget-conscious buyers to experience foldable displays.