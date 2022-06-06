Samsung may be planning a mid-range Galaxy A series foldable phone

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 5K renders

One of the reasons Samsung canceled its Note line was that it wanted to focus more on its foldable devices. But currently, the company is focusing more on flagship-tier foldable phones, which only a few people can afford.

However, going forward, Samsung may emphasize truly democratizing the product category by releasing foldable phones that belong to the mid-range price segment.

According to leaker @chunvn8888 on Twitter, Samsung is planning a foldable phone that will be part of the Galaxy A series, which includes both mid-range and more affordable devices.

Samsung's plan to release a foldable phone that's part of the Galaxy A series seems to be in very early stages. @chunvn8888 has told Neowin that the chief of Samsung's mobile division, Roh Tae-moon, doesn't know when the company will start working on the project. That said, the expectation is that Samsung will release it either in 2024 or a year after that.

Another important aspect that's currently missing from is what kind of foldable phone it will be. Will it be a clamshell foldable phone or a Z Fold-styled one? There is no clarity on that, but given that clamshell foldable are a bit less expensive to make, the rumored Galaxy A series foldable phone could draw similarities from the Galaxy Z Flip lineup. Again, it's just speculation, and we're hoping to get more clarity on a lot of things, including the form factor, in the future.

If things go as planned, there will be a couple of exciting pieces of tech coming from Samsung in 2025. Apart from the potential release of the Galaxy A series foldable phone, the South Korean tech giant is expected to release a new chipset different than Exynos dedicated to power the future Galaxy S series phones. The first Galaxy S series handset to be powered by the chipset will likely be the "Galaxy S25".

Source: @chunvn8888 (Twitter)

