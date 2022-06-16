Samsung may no longer release FE-branded phones

Samsung introduced the 'FE' lineup, short for 'Fan Edition', to compete with the likes of OnePlus in the so-called budget flagship category. But now, it seems that Samsung is no longer interested in continuing to release FE-branded phones in the future.

Citing sources, SamMobile says Samsung has given up on its plans to continue releasing phones under the 'FE' brand. If true, the company's sudden change of heart also means that there will be no "Galaxy S22 FE", which was supposed to be the successor of the Galaxy S21 FE. However, there is not enough clarity on whether Samsung is still committed to making budget flagship phones going forward.

Samsung has neither officially confirmed nor rejected the report, but SamMobile has pointed out that Samsung failed to make any significant impact with the Fan Edition devices, which may be why the South Korean tech giant has decided to pull the plug on the project.

Again, these are all speculation as we haven't heard anything from the horse's mouth yet. However, even if the rumors are true, Samsung may never tell us why it killed the project.

Previously, Samsung killed the Note series, but it made sure some of the signature features of the Note series stayed alive in the Galaxy S series. The Galaxy S Ultra models will be substitutes for the Note. Samsung could follow a similar strategy after canceling FE' handsets.

Source: SamMobile