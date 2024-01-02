Galaxy S24 Ultra may support 4K video up to 120fps, multiple pre-order offers planned

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S24 series soon with the rumours suggesting that the company has moved up the launch timeline.

Ahead of the launch, reliable insider Ice Universe confirmed that Samsung is currently testing 120fps video recording at 4K resolution. While, Samsung has been at the forefront in the camera area, the company's current flagship lacks the ability to record 4K at 120fps even though the hardware technically supports the feature.

Galaxy S24 Ultra 4K 120fps video — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) December 31, 2023

In the subsequent tweet Ice Universe noted that the feature is currently in testing and may not make it to the end.

However, I need to point out that this function may not be preserved in the end. Testing now. — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) December 31, 2023

Furthermore, a post on Naver which is a South Korean blogging platform, confirmed the pre-order bonus offers for the Galaxy S24 series. The post claims that Samsung is planning to include upgrade bonus with the Galaxy S24 series. This is something Samsung has offered in the past with its foldable lineup and it allow users to upgrade to a higher storage option without paying extra money. Other pre-order offers will include a Galaxy Watch discount coupon and a Galaxy Buds FE discount coupon. There is no word on if Samsung plans to include any other offers with the Galaxy S24 series. Earlier, the Korean giant had offered trade-in bonuses as well to entice users to upgrade to the new devices.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S24 series at its annual Unpacked event on January 17. The upcoming flagship is expected to feature a much brighter screen. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to come with a huge 6.8-inch screen with 3120x1440 resolution and an eye blinding peak brightness of 2500nit. Samsung may also ditch the curved display on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which would be major shift from Samsung's curved design. Another design change would be the inclusion of Titatium which is rumoured to be reserved for the premium Galaxy S24 Ultra devices.