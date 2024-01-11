You can visit these places to try Samsung Galaxy S24 AI features after it launches

Samsung is about to upgrade its flagship Galaxy S series in the coming week. The South Korean giant will release the Galaxy S24 series on January 17 at the Galaxy Unpacked event in San Jose. You can pre-order the newest Galaxy to get $50 in Samsung credit.

Following the launch, Samsung will put up Galaxy Experience Spaces in different cities across the globe, where people can try out the new devices and Galaxy AI features. Galaxy AI is a generative AI solution from Samsung built on the likes of OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Samsung's Galaxy Experience Spaces will be available in the following locations:

City Dates Venue Bangkok Jan. 18 to Feb. 11 Central Ladprao, 1691 Phahonyothin Road, Chatuchak 10900, Bangkok, Thailand Barcelona Feb. 15 to Feb. 29 Plaza Catalunya, L’Eixample, 08002 Barcelona, Spain Berlin Jan. 17 to Feb. 14 Mall of Berlin, Leipziger Platz 12, D-10117 Berlin, Germany Dubai Jan. 18 to Feb. 14 Dubai Mall, Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, United Arab Emirates London Jan. 17 to Feb. 14 Westfield White City, 1081 Ariel Way, London W12 7GF, U.K. New York Jan. 17 to Feb. 16 50 W. 34 St., New York, NY 10001, U.S. Paris Jan. 17 to Feb. 14 Westfield La Defense, 15, Parvis de la Défense, Puteaux 92092, France Seoul 18 to Feb. 12 Times Square, 15 Yeongjung-ro, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul / Shinsegae Central City, 176 Sinbanpo-ro, Seocho-gu, Seoul, Korea

Samsung says that all the features users will try out at these spaces will soon make their way to the newest Galaxy devices. Visitors will get redeemable stamps for exclusive giveaways as they explore and test out the features. They can also participate in a lucky draw to win a special prize.

In every region, visitors will experience different twists on what Galaxy has to offer. Fan-favorites like Nightography and next-level gaming will captivate visitors, inspiring new ways to be creative and play with cutting-edge technology.

Speaking of the latest Galaxy smartphones, as per reports, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to feature 4K video recording at 120FPS. Meanwhile, Samsung has unveiled new tech at CES 2024, including a 2D/3D gaming PC monitor concept, a transparent microLED display, The Link monitor, and a raft of new displays.