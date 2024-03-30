Dropbox is now availble in the Microsoft Store on Windows 10 and 11

If you prefer Dropbox over other cloud storage providers, like the built-in OneDrive in Windows 10 and 11, the company has some good news for you: its official app is now available in the Microsoft Store. Rudy Huyn, Microsoft Store Principal Architect, announced the arrival of the app in his profile on X:

My friends and former coworkers at @Dropbox have just launched Dropbox for Desktop on the Microsoft Store! Welcome aboard! #Windows + #Dropbox = ❤️https://t.co/plivHAvx8V pic.twitter.com/dTrz2QNNYw — Rudy Huyn (@RudyHuyn) March 29, 2024

Like the built-in OneDrive client, Dropbox for Windows offers multiple features to make working with cloud-stored files easier. For example, the official app can upload files faster than the web version and save you some disk storage by offloading local files to Dropbox for online-only mode. In addition, it lets you check upload status, recent activity, file version history, and more. Here is what the app can do according to its Store page:

Upload files to Dropbox faster than on web

Access to all your content, right on your desktop

Save hard drive space by easily moving local files on your computer to online-only in Dropbox

See upload status and recent file activity by clicking the Dropbox icon on your PC’s taskbar

Right-click your file to sign it, send it for signature, see version history, and more—all from your desktop

The official Dropbox app is available on x64 and ARM systems running Windows 10 and 11 version 21H2 and newer (build number 19044 or higher).

It is worth noting that those already using the official Dropbox app on Windows 10 should uninstall it before switching to the Store version. You can download Dropbox (beta) from the Microsoft Store using this link.

In other Microsoft Store news, the app recently received a "What's new" section where users can check out the latest additions and new features, such as the recently introduced installation notifications, a reworked Microsoft 365 page, performance improvements, and more.