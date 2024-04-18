The Microsoft Store now makes your installed apps and games less visible on its home pages

Earlier this week, Microsoft rolled out the latest version (22403) of its Microsoft Store app for Windows 10 and 11 to all users on the Stable channel. It includes some major speed and performance improvements for the app along with some other changes. As it turns out, there's another smaller but still interesting new feature that's also been put in place for Microsoft Store users but was just revealed earlier today.

In a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Rudy Huyn, Principal Architect at Microsoft and a member of the Microsoft Store development team, wrote that the app now has been set up so that any applications or games you might have already installed from the Store are now less visible on the Store's home pages.

New: Applications and games already installed on your device will now be less visible/deprioritized on the home pages, making it easier for you to discover new apps!



You can still access the full & ordered top algo-lists by clicking on the module title. #MicrosoftStore pic.twitter.com/dJb7ec1POb — Rudy Huyn (@RudyHuyn) April 17, 2024

Huyn says this feature was put in place to make it "easier for you to discover new apps" in the Microsoft Store. Users who still want to see the full algorithmic app lists can do so by "clicking on the module title", according to Huyn.

This is just the latest update for the Microsoft Store app in the space of just a few months. In January, the Store app got a new version that included the addition of notifications when the Store finished installing an app or game on the PC.

Just a few weeks ago in late March, the Microsoft Store added a "What's New" section that includes details of the latest versions of the Store app although it still does not include the actual app version numbers.