Big Microsoft Store performance upgrades are now rolling out to all users

Microsoft is rolling out a big new update for the Microsoft Store app on Windows. Version 22403 does not contain new features, but you will still be glad to receive the update because it delivers significant performance improvements to make the app notably faster across its different parts.

Microsoft released version 22403 for testing in the Windows Insider program earlier this month, and it is now available to all users in the Stable Channel. According to Rudy Huyn from the Microsoft Store team, in version 22403, customers can expect faster product page loading (up to 40% faster on average), optimized entitlement and licensing so that the "Buy" button appears faster (up to 50% on average), and a smoother launch experience with a reworked splash screen.

You can see the comparison between version 22403 and previous releases in a series of posts on Rudy's X:

Product pages are now loading ~40% faster on average. (2/5) pic.twitter.com/iDAi3BOqKG — Rudy Huyn (@RudyHuyn) April 3, 2024

We have also optimized how the application manages entitlement and licensing, resulting in the "Buy" button being displayed approximately 1.5 times faster. (3/5) pic.twitter.com/9iLOq7X2D1 — Rudy Huyn (@RudyHuyn) April 3, 2024

Last the team changed how the application launches and manages the splash screen, resulting in a smoother launch experience. (4/5)https://t.co/BByoWVMfqg pic.twitter.com/AuLRGIcOyq — Rudy Huyn (@RudyHuyn) April 3, 2024

To check your Microsoft Store app version, launch the store and click your profile icon in the top right corner. Select Settings and scroll down to the About section. The Microsoft Store app updates itself automatically in the background, but you can also check for updates manually by heading to the Library section and clicking the "Check for updates" button.

In case you missed it, Microsoft recently introduced a "What's new" section where you can see the latest improvements and new features in the Microsoft Store app on Windows. The "What's new" button sits right on top of the Library button in the bottom-left corner.