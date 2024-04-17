Samsung might finally bring the vertically scrolling app drawer with One UI 7

One of the key and functional things that sets Android apart from iOS is the app drawer. With the evolution of Android over the years, the app drawer has also seen change, and different brands have their take on app drawer applied to their phones. Samsung, for example, has stuck with a right-to-left swipe action for its app drawer, but it seems like Samsung may be finally changing it.

Most Android smartphone manufacturers use a vertically scrolling app drawer on their phones, except for some, including Samsung. Samsung's One UI software skin uses a right-to-left swipe for the app drawer, which feels a bit dated.

Although a module in Samsung's Good Lock app called 'Home Up' previously offered the option to tweak the app drawer style and set it to a vertically scrolling layout, it has been removed from the recent versions of the 'Home Up' module in the app. Users for a long time have been asking for Samsung to switch over to a vertical style layout for the app drawer, and we may see the change in One UI 7 based on Android 15.

A comment by a member of the Good Lock Support Team on Samsung's official forum gives us information on why the vertically scrolling layout for the app drawer was removed and also hints to us when we can expect the feature to finally arrive.

The comment (after Google translation) reads, "Please note that the Home Up vertical list function is currently being prepared for support in the next OS version." This could mean one of two things. First, Samsung will bring back the vertically scrolling app drawer layout to the Good Lock module, and second, the member might have mistakenly revealed Samsung's intention to support the vertical app drawer natively in One UI 7 based on Android 15. However, keep in mind that the second bit is speculation.

If the latter is the case, then we will have to wait for the One UI 7 Android 15 update to enter the beta phase, which is still a few months away. Let us know what kind of Android app drawer layout you prefer in the comments below.