Bethesda exec responds to Starfield delay concerns, saying "Take a deep breath"

With nearly three weeks left until launch, excitement is building for Bethesda's highly anticipated space RPG Starfield. However, some fans have expressed concern over the lack of a "gone gold" announcement, which indicates the game is complete and ready for release. A Bethesda executive has reassured fans that Starfield remains on track for its September 6 release date.

In response to a fan on Twitter comparing the situation to Cyberpunk 2077's rocky launch, Bethesda's head of publishing, Pete Hines, stated confidently, "Take a deep breath. I have an amazing team. We know what we're doing." This should provide some relief for those worried about potential delays.

While an official "gone gold" announcement has not yet been made, Hines' comments indicate that Bethesda is confident in hitting the target release date. With over 1000 explorable planets promised, along with deep character customization and faction options, Starfield aims to be Bethesda's most ambitious title yet.

Starfield requires 125 GB of storage space on both Xbox consoles and PC. It reinforces that this is one of Bethesda's most ambitious releases yet. For comparison, 2018's Fallout 76 was under 50GB at launch.

Bethesda seems intent on avoiding the delays and issues that plagued Cyberpunk 2077's launch. As long as no major problems crop up in the coming weeks, it looks like spacefarers will be able to embark on their adventures right on schedule when Starfield releases September 6 on Xbox Series X/S and PC.