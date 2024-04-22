Samsung launches Certified Re-Newed Galaxy S23 Series for Earth Day

To celebrate Earth Day (yes, that’s different from Earth Hour in March), Samsung has decided to make the Galaxy S23 Series available as part of its Certified Re-Newed program. The program offers like-new devices that have passed an extensive 147 point inspection but for less than the price of buying new.

These devices, just like other Certified Re-Newed phones are built to last and come with a year-long warranty like new Galaxy smartphones and a brand-new battery so you don’t suffer a degraded experience. As a reminder, the S23 series launched in February 2023 and includes the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, and the Galaxy S23.

Prices range from $619 for the 128GB Galaxy S23 to $1,069 for the 512GB Galaxy S23 Ultra. You can use the links below to buy the model that suits you and because they’re affiliate links, you help to support Neowin’s costs if you decide to make a purchase:

Pitching the Galaxy S23 devices, Samsung says:

“The Galaxy S23 series takes incredible photos and videos in any lighting condition, plus it offers a powerful and efficient processor and a long-lasting battery to keep up with you all day long. The top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra offers unmatched productivity and creativity with an embedded S Pen and a massive 200MP Adaptive Pixel sensor. The entire Galaxy S23 lineup was designed with the planet in mind, incorporating more recycled materials than any previous Galaxy smartphone and helping Samsung to continue toward the company’s sustainability vision with its Galaxy for the Planet initiative.”

Despite being second hand devices, the program seems like a great way to buy like-new devices with relative safety at lower prices compared to buying new. The testing Samsung does should ensure nothing is wrong and the warranty should provide some security if there are any problems.

Source: Samsung