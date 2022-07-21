Save more than $750 on MSI's RTX 3090 and 3080 Ti, now available with massive discounts

If you have been waiting for a good time to buy a new powerful GPU, do not miss your chance to snag one while cryptobros cry over crashing coins and try to get rid of their graphics card stock. As manufacturers increase availability and demand decreases, GPU prices go down to never-before-seen levels.

MSI is currently offering its Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti at a price you should not miss. The graphics card is available with a massive 38% discount, allowing you to save almost $600 you can spend on new Ryzen CPUs, which are also on sale.

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12GB: $929, $570 off at Amazon US.

Those needing more power and VRAM can opt for the MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3090. This GPU is also available with a 37% discount.

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.