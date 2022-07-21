Singaporean medical startup lets users send dick pics for AI to detect STDs

Singaporean startup HeHealth has launched a new AI-based app that welcomes sending dick pics. The idea behind the project is to use machine learning algorithms and AI to detect sexually transmitted diseases and rare disorders, such as penile cancer. All it takes to get a result is to send a now entirely solicited image of a penis (the app will guide you for a better pic) and answer two questions.

The company claims that its AI is better than some primary care doctors at detecting diseases, and the human papillomavirus (HPV) infection detection accuracy is about 90%. The app has already conducted more than a thousand virtual checks, and doctors confirmed the project's legitimacy. Another feature of the HeHealth app is the ability to communicate anonymously with others patients, and future updates promise telehealth services with human doctors.

The HeHealth app, with its penis-scanning algorithms, is available on iOS and Android. The startup guarantees the protection and anonymity of its customers (no name, phone number, or email is required), plus the app encrypts all its data using keys managed by Amazon Web Services. You can learn more about the project on its official website.

Would you consider using such a service in case you need it?

Via: Mashable