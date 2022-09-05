Deals: Nvidia RTX 3090 24GB is selling for nearly $800 or 45% off, in US and UK

It looks like the best time for building a PC is upon us. When it comes to CPUs, Ryzen 5000 series CPUs, including some of the most capable ones like the 8 core 5800X are selling at nearly half its MSRP. Intel 10th Gen chips too have fallen in price and some of this SKUs are selling at prices that are hard to ignore. For example, the 6 core 10600K has more than a third knocked off from its MSRP.

When it comes to graphics cards, AMD Radeon GPUs have settled at under MSRP prices with the likes of the RX 6600 selling at close to $100 discount making it the best value 1080p gaming graphics card.

EVGA RTX 3090 Ultra

And although comparable Nvidia GPUs have generally been more expensive, it looks like some their prices too are finally caving in. In this article, we list the best Nvidia graphics deals at the moment in the U.S. and the U.K.

While the RTX 3090 above is undoubtedly the best deal in terms of price-to-performance, here are some more options you can definitely consider:

