Sidekick launches Teams, the first "browser-based OS" for teamwork

Earlier this year, we published a story about Sidekick, a productivity-focused Chromium-based browser. Sidekick aims to deliver a distraction-free experience for those struggling with ADHD or wanting to elevate their productivity. The company behind Sidekick is now launching Sidekick Teams—a set of features tailored for teamwork and businesses with strict policy and productivity requirements.

Sidekick Teams is a scalable "virtual office" with many collaboration and focus tools that make it easier to work with other people efficiently and securely. It is separated from personal browsing, allowing you to keep your private life away from work. You can create a working environment, assign roles, give each member access to the necessary apps with a single login, easily onboard freelancers, and more. Everyone's work is actively syncing, ensuring the entire team is up to date.

Sidekick Teams makes work more secure by letting you share documents, projects, and programs without revealing passwords. Other protective measures include support for multiple policies, security alerts (unsafe extensions or suspicious amounts of screenshots from a new IP address), the ability to block untrusted websites, limit extensions, and more. There is also a built-in VPN, adblocker, and protection from fingerprinting.

Finally, you can assign and share tasks, monitor the team's progress with a built-in task tracker, create a shareable knowledge base, and keep a secured vault for documentation, links, and other content. All that comes in addition to Sidekick's existing features, such as Focus Tools and Distraction Blocker. And like most modern browsers, Sidekick is powered by Chromium, so you get the best compatibility with apps and websites optimized for Chrome or Edge.

You can learn more about Sidekick Teams on the official website. If you want to give the browser a try, get it from its website or the Microsoft Store (available on Windows 10 and 11).