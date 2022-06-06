Chrome continues to be the fastest browser on macOS, improves by 20%

Back in March, Google proudly announced that it is the fastest browser on macOS, validated by Apple's own benchmarking tool, Speedometer. The tool is used to test browser responsiveness.

Today, the company has touted more impressive gains for its browser, saying that Chrome on Mac is now 20% faster than it was in March.

This news comes from a rather low-key tweet by the official Chrome Twitter account:

As can be seen, Chrome has reportedly scored over 360 this time, which is a 20% increase over the 300 it scored three months ago with Chrome 99.

That said, due to the lack of a dedicated blog post, the details regarding the performance improvements are unclear. We do know that Safari scored 277 last time, and we can assume that it's Chrome 102 - released a couple of weeks ago - that has scored 360 points this time.

While we wait for further information, we should recap that the performance benefits in Chrome 99 were due to the ThinLTO build optimization technique, the V8 Sparkplug compiler, and short builtin calls. It remains to be seen what changes have led to the latest gains.

