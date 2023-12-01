Statcounter: 26.66% of all PCs run Windows 11

The November 2023 report from Statcounter is now available on the official website, revealing the latest details about market shares of different Windows versions. According to the report, Windows 11 continues growing steadily, albeit its jump was much more modest in November 2023 compared with October 2023. Statcounter claims Windows 11 is now installed on 26.66% of all Windows computers (+0.49 points).

Note: Statcounter cannot provide 100% precise data about the market share of each Windows version. Click here to learn how the company gathers its intelligence and prepares monthly reports.

Windows 10, on the other hand, lost a notable chunk of users, going down from 69.31% in October 2023 to 68% in November 2023. It is now on the same level as it was one year ago, just one month before Microsoft stopped supporting Windows 7. After January 2023, Windows 10 experienced a sudden increase in its market share, which slowly decreased during 2023 as more users upgraded their computers to Windows 11.

Windows 7 still holds roughly 3.16% of the market, and its customers seem to be indifferent to the fact that Microsoft no longer provides security updates and other critical patches. Windows 8.1 has 1.34%, and Windows XP is at 0.45%.

Windows 10: 68% (-1.31 points) Windows 11: 26.66% (+0.49 points) Windows 7: 3.16% (+0.15 points) Windows 8.1: 1.34% (+0.61 points) Windows XP: 0.46% (+0.13 points)

In case you missed it, a report recently revealed that Windows 11 is now installed on more than 400 million monthly active computers, which beat Microsoft's initial expectations. 400 million+ Windows 11 devices and over 1 billion Windows 10 machines align with Statcounter's estimations, giving users and developers a more-or-less precise breakdown of the Windows market.

You can find more information about the November 2023 report from Statcounter on the official website.