Slack is currently facing an outage for users worldwide

Update: Slack seems to be coming back online for some users. However, the company's status page still notes that Slack is investigating the root cause of the issue. So, it might be a while before the service is back up for everyone.

Original Story: Popular messaging and collaboration service Slack is currently facing an outage that is impacting users across the world.

According to Down Detector, users are reportedly facing server connection, messages and other issues when trying to use the service. The company has currently not commented anything on its X (formerly Twitter) account but Slack's service page has acknowledged the issue.

As per the update on the status page, the issue started at around 9:21 AM PDT and is impacting Workflows, Messaging, File sharing and more.

We're still investigating, and we'll share updates as we have more information. We're sorry for the disruption this may cause. Aug 2, 10:12 PM GMT+5:30 Users may be experiencing issues loading threads, admin pages and images. There may also be issues sending messages and running workflows.



Unfortunately, there is not much information available right now on the issue. We expect the company to update the details once the outage has been mitigated.