WhatsApp down for many users worldwide, Meta working on a fix [Update]

If you've been unable to send your messages on WhatsApp for quite some time now, you're not the only one.

This is because WhatsApp is currently down for many users. The messaging app has been unable to work properly for the past hour, with users being greeted with a “Connecting” message. If you’re trying to use WhatsApp's web client, you will see a “Make sure your computer has an active internet connection” error message.

According to information from Downdetector.com, WhatsApp isn't working in the United States, Canada, portions of Europe like the United Kingdom and Italy. Those in Asian countries like India, Malaysia, Japan, and the Philippines are experiencing the issue as well.

This is the first major WhatsApp outage since it went down together with Instagram, Messenger, Oculus, and Facebook in another outage last year. According to Meta, WhatsApp's parent company, the major outage back then was due to a configuration change to its routers.

As of this writing, other Meta-owned apps like Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger are all working properly.

A spokesperson for WhatsApp offered the following statement in response to the outage:

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible."

Update, October 25, 2022, 05:24 AM ET Time: WhatsApp is now back online. We will update this article when WhatsApp has provided a reason behind the outage.

Via: Engadget