This awesome change will help you get to your WhatsApp messages quicker

Meta has introduced a new change to WhatsApp which should make it helluva lot easier to find messages you’re looking for. In the latest update, there are now three filters at the top of your chat list: All, Unread, and Groups which can be selected with a tap.

Clicking on the All tab will show you the default view of all your messages, Unread will only show you those conversations you haven’t opened yet so you can get back to people, and Groups will only display your group chats.

In its announcement, Meta said:

“We believe filters will make it easier for people to stay organized and find their most important conversations and help navigate through messages more efficiently. We’ll continue to build options to help you focus on what matters most.”

You won’t have to wait very long at all to get this change in your WhatsApp, Meta said that the roll out is starting today and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks. You won’t need to do anything to enable the feature, just look out for the tabs at the top of WhatsApp and press them to begin using them.

As one of the most popular messaging apps on the market, most people will have lots of conversations on there so having a way to filter through the messages quickly is a welcome change that many users will appreciate.

Meta is always busy adding new features to WhatsApp, in recent weeks, Neowin reported that WhatsApp will soon be getting a picture-in-picture mode for videos and that a new Favorites feature was in the WhatsApp Beta.

Hopefully, we won’t have to wait long for these extra features to land in this popular messaging app to help put it on par with the likes of Telegram, which is always adding new stuff including a sticker editor most recently.

Source: WhatsApp