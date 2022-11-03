Elon Musk to reportedly fire half of Twitter's workforce to cut cost

Ever since Elon Musk became the sole owner of Twitter, his decisions to increase the platform's revenue have been dividing people on the internet. But what's coming next from Musk is mostly bad news, as the "Chief Twit" is reportedly planning to lay off half of Twitter's workforce to cut costs.

Those who get to stay and work for Twitter with Musk at the helm have reasons to worry too. Under Elon Musk's watch, the company's existing work-from-anywhere policy could end, and as a result, all staffers will have to work from the office, as was the case in pre-pandemic times. However, there could be some exceptions to the new work-from-office policy.

According to sources close to Bloomberg, Elon Musk will inform affected employees on Friday. While laying off employees when a global recession is looming is understandable, what's baffling is that Elon Musk has reportedly started bringing Tesla engineers, who have no experience in social media designs, to Twitter.

Reports of job cuts on Twitter are not coming for the first time. A few days ago, a New York Times report suggested that Musk had ordered job cuts across Twitter. Elon Musk later rejected the report calling it fake news. Musk's silence over the new report of job cuts could mean that there is some truth to it this time.

Musk recently announced a price rise for the Twitter Blue subscription, taking it to $8 a month. A paid subscription is a must for those who want the blue tick badge. While Blue will be much more than the blue tick, the Edit feature on Twitter could become free for everyone in the coming days, which is something non-paid users will appreciate.

Via: Reuters