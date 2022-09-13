Sony announces State of Play for September 13

Sid Shurman, Senior Director of SIE Content Communications, has taken to the PlayStation Blog to announce that a brand-new State of Play will arrive on Tuesday, September 13.

The announcement comes just a few days ahead of the Tokyo Game Show starting on September 15.

The State of Play broadcast is expected to last about 20 minutes and Sony is promising “reveals, new updates and fresh gameplay footage for 10 games coming to PS5, PS4, and PS VR2.” Sony is also promising updates from a number of Japanese partners, befitting the broadcast's intersection with TGS, along with updates from developers around the world.

Sony is not mentioning any specific game titles, but with God of War Ragnarök and a slew of Final Fantasy titles on the horizon, there are likely to be some highly anticipated games in the mix for this State of Play.

The State of Play will broadcast live on Twitch and YouTube and will air at 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 p.m. BST.