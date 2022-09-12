Apple sends out iOS 15.7, macOS 12.6 security updates with patches already in iOS 16

Apple released the next major iterations of multiple operating systems for its devices. However, among the latest versions, the company has also sent out some small incremental updates for previous versions of iOS and macOS.

Apple has begun seeding watchOS 9, tvOS 16, and iOS 16. Around the world, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and iPhone devices should start receiving these updates. However, Apple has also released several smaller updates for older operating systems, including iOS 15.7, iPadOS 15.7, and macOS Monterey 12.6.

The iPadOS and macOS updates include security-related patches from the newer OS versions. Incidentally, unlike the iPhone and Macs, iPads haven’t received a major update along with the other devices.

Compatible Apple iPad devices will receive iPadOS 16, and Macs will get the macOS Ventura later this year. Apple clearly did not want these devices to remain exposed to the security vulnerabilities, which are patched in the new versions of the OS but aren’t yet fully ready for deployment.

The iOS 15.7 update, on the other hand, ensures the older iPhones that can't run iOS 16, are updated with security patches. Specifically speaking, the iPhone 6S and iPhone 7 series, along with the original iPhone SE, among others will be patched, but won’t receive the iOS 16 update.

Additionally, these incremental updates for iOS 15 give people who don't want to upgrade to iOS 16, a way to get security updates. Apple adopted a similar approach when it released iOS 15. The company had sent out iOS 14.8 to supported devices. This allowed people to defer the iOS 15 update without risking their devices and data. It is quite possible that Apple could push all iOS users to update to iOS 16 in the next few months.

