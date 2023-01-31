Report: Sony cuts PlayStation VR2 shipment forecast following disappointing pre-orders

In November of last year, Sony formally revealed full details about its upcoming PlayStation VR2 (PS VR2) headset including specifications and availability information. However, many were disappointed to find out that the new hardware will cost $549, which is even more than a PlayStation 5. It seems that this lukewarm response has also translated into lackluster pre-order figures, leading Sony to significantly cut its initial sales forecasts.

People familiar with the matter have noted that shipment forecast of the PS VR2 headset has been slashed to roughly one million units. While that may sound like a lot, it's considerably lower than the two million shipment-ready units that Sony was anticipating initially.

Moreover, Sony has reportedly informed a supply chain partner to expect reduced orders for PS VR2 display panels. In fact, between April 2023 and March 2024, it expects to ship just 1.5 million units. That said, this figure may shift a bit depending upon the response from the consumer market. Sony declined to share details about its product inventory.

VR is arguably yet to become mainstream and it is these barrier to entries, like cost, which make this even more challenging. The VR headset market is currently dominated by Meta with its Quest 2 commanding an 85% market share. It seems like Sony won't be directly challenging established contenders given the PS VR2's price point and its exclusivity to the PlayStation 5. Regardless, it will be hoping that its upcoming PS VR2-exclusive titles will manage to entice gamers, both old and new, to this consumer category. We'll know for sure once the headset launches on February 22.

Source: Bloomberg (paywall)