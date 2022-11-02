PlayStation VR2 headset costs more than a PS5, out in February

Sony has been steadily releasing more information about its upcoming PlayStation VR2 headset since early 2021, and today, it was time to reveal the pricing and launch date. The PSVR2 virtual reality gaming hardware has a hefty $549.99 price tag for the headset and the two Sense controllers, a higher price than even the PlayStation 5 console.

Sony is aiming to launch the PlayStation 5 exclusive headset and controllers package on February 22, 2023, with pre-orders starting on November 15. Aside from the standard offering, a Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle is also being introduced for $599.99, which includes a PlayStation Store voucher code for the Firesprite and Guerrilla Games-developed game in the package.

Here are the official specifications on the PSVR2 headset:

Display method​: OLED

Panel resolution​: 2000 x 2040 per eye

Panel refresh rate: ​90Hz, 120Hz

Lens separation​: Adjustable

Field of View​: Approx. 110 degrees

Sensors​: Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer)​ Attachment Sensor: IR Proximity sensor

Cameras:​ 4 cameras for headset and controller tracking​ IR camera for eye tracking per eye

Feedback​: Vibration on headset

Communication​ with PS5: USB Type-C®

Audio:​ Input: Built-in microphone​ Output: Stereo headphone jack



Sony is also offering a standalone Sense controller charging station for $49.99, while pre-orders for upcoming games are also slated to go live on November 15.

Speaking of Games, Sony revealed it plans to have atleast 20 launch titles for its new VR platform at launch. 11 games heading to the platform following its launch, including hits such as Pistol Whip VR, After The Fall, were also announced today. Head here to read more about these titles.