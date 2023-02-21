South Korea plans to launch the first 6G network in 2028

South Korea announced on Monday that it plans to launch its own sixth-generation (6G) network in 2028. As part of the K-Network 2030 plan, South Korea will secure "world-class" 6G technologies, innovate the "software-based next-generation mobile network" and strengthen the network supply chain.

Simultaneously, the government will incentivize local companies to produce equipment, parts, and materials for 6G technology in South Korea. It will also develop an open radio access network that is compatible with any device and enables mobile carriers and enterprises to provide flexible services.

To make all of these possible, South Korea is conducting a feasibility study for a research and development project on core 6G technologies. The project is worth 625.3 billion won (~US$482 million).

According to the country's Ministry of Science and ICT, the country is carrying out these efforts in a bid to secure an early dominance of the future wireless frequencies. The plan is also aimed at helping the country retain its position in the global competition for future network infrastructure. A report by IP intelligence company IPlytics found that while 4G technology development was mostly dominated by U.S. and European companies, South Korean companies took the lead in 5G development.

What's more, South Korea accounted for 25.9% of the number of 5G patents last year. It aims to reach 30% or over in the 6G patent competition.

Aside from South Korea, India also aims to launch 6G services before the end of this decade. The South Asian company already has a task force working to achieve the goal.

Source: Yonhap News Agency