Specs of the upcoming Nvidia GTX 1630 leak with launch date set for May 31

A leak from reliable sources recently spilled the beans on a new upcoming entry-level graphics card from Nvidia. The company is about to unveil the GTX 1630, the first 30-series graphics card since 2017. While we wait for Nvidia to announce its latest budget-friendly GPU, VideoCardz spoiled the surprise by publishing leaked specs of the GTX 1630.

The GTX 1630 should replace the Pascal-based GT 1030 Nvidia announced five years ago. The new model reportedly has the 12nm TU117-150 die based on the Turing architecture that powers GTX 16 and RTX 20 lineups. It will rival integrated graphics in Intel and AMD processors, plus the recently announced budget-friendly and somewhat lame AMD RX 6400.

Compared to the GTX 1650, the GTX 1630 offers fewer CUDA cores, half the memory bus, and lower bandwidth. At the same time, it will feature much higher boost clocks, which might be why TDP is the same at 75 W.

Nvidia GTX 1630 Nvidia GT 1030 Nvidia GTX 1650 AMD Radeon RX 6400 Architecture Turing, 12 nm Pascal, 14 nm Turing, 12 nm RDNA 2, 7nm CUDA Cores 512 384 896 not comparable Boost Clocks 1800 MHz 1468 MHz 1590 MHz 2321 MHz Memory 4 GB GDDR6 2 GB GDDR5

2 GB SDDR4 4 GB GDDR6 4 GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 64-bit 64-bit 128-bit 64-bit Memory Clock 12 Gbps 6 Gbps 12 Gbps 16 Gbps Memory Bandwidth 96 GB/s 48 GB/s 192 GB/s 128 GB/s TDP 75 W 30 W 75 W 53 W MSRP TBA $79 (at launch) $149 (at launch) $160

VideoCardz claims Nvidia is set to launch the GTX 1630 on May 31. The graphics card will be the first x30-series GPU to leave the GT lineup and move under the GTX brand.

Source: VideoCardz