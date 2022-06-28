Nvidia launches GeForce GTX 1630, its cheapest modern graphics card

After several leaks, Nvidia has officially unveiled (via Videocardz) the GTX 1630, a new entry-level graphics card for light gaming and everyday computing tasks, with the $150 price tag (approximate price in China, global pricing will be unveiled later).

The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1630 is the first 30-series model under the GTX branding. Still, do not expect much from this puny graphics card, even though it received the letter X in its name. The GTX 1630 features the Turing TU117-150 core with fewer CUDA cores than the GTX 1650. Also, Nvidia has cut its memory bus in half from 128-bit to 64-bit, which might become a problem for modern games. Early benchmarks suggest the GTX 1630 will be slower than the GTX 1050 Ti Nvidia introduced six years ago.

In other aspects, the GTX 1630 is similar to the GTX 1650, the former entry-level GPU in Nvidia's current non-RTX lineup. The new graphics card has the same 4 GB of GDDR6 memory, and TDP is 75W, which means many variants will not require additional power.

GTX 1630 GTX 1650 Radeon RX 6400 Chip Turing TU-117-150 Turing TU-117-300 Navi 24 Clocks 1785 MHz 1590 MHz 2039 Mhz CUDA Cores 512 896 Not Applicable Memory 4 GB GDDR6 4GB GDDR6 4 GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 64-bit 128-bit 64-bit Memory Clock 12 Gbps 12 Gbps 16 Gbps Memory Bandwidth 96 GB/s 192 GB/s 128 GB/s TDP 75W 75W 53 W

