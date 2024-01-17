NVIDIA 546.65 WHQL driver is out with RTX 4070 SUPER support and more

NVIDIA is rolling out a new WHQL driver with the initial support for the latest addition to its RTX 40 graphics card family, the RTX 4070 SUPER. Version 546.65 is now available for download, and it is a must if you plan to buy the first RTX 40 SUPER graphics cards.

Besides adding support for the latest GPU from NVIDIA, 546.65 WHQL addresses bugs related to Cyberpunk 2077 and resolves the issue preventing monitors from waking up when connected to Maxwell-based NVIDIA graphics cards. Also, 546.65 WHQL adds DLSS 2 support for Palworld. Finally, there are five more games with GeForce Experience Optimal Settings support: Apocalypse Party, Ash Echoes, Escape from Tarkov: Arena, House Flipper 2, and Pioneers of Pagonia.

What is new in NVIDIA 546.65 WHQL?

Here is the official changelog:

What is new Game Ready for GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS technology including Palworld which features support for DLSS 2. Fixed Issues in Version 546.65 WHQL Cyberpunk 2077: GeForce Experience 1-click optimization not working with v2.1 game update.

Maxwell GPU: After multiple sleep/wake attempts, monitor may not wake up.

NVIDIA also warns about the following known issues:

Open Issues in Version 546.65 WHQL [Netflix] Display issues for videos when using Edge browser. Recommend using Windows Netflix application as workaround. Issues Not Caused by NVIDIA Drivers Under Windows 10, clone mode across graphics processors is handled by the Windows OS, and not by the NVIDIA driver. Consequently, there are no controls for cross-adapter clone mode in the NVIDIA Control Panel under Windows 10.

Because cross-adapter clone mode is handled by the Windows 10 OS, there are no display controls in the NVIDIA Control Panel if no display is connected to the NVIDIA GPU on Optimus notebooks

[Windows 10 Fall Creators Update][HDTV]: 12 bpc is automatically applied even on HDTVs that support only 8 bpc, resulting in a scrambled display. To work around, open the NVIDIA Control Panel -> Change Resolution page, select “Use NVIDIA color settings,” then set the Output color depth to 8 bpc.

Some games and applications are designed to run at a fixed frame rate, and consequently do not take advantage of NVIDIA G-Sync. To prevent issues, G-Sync may be disabled for those applications.

You can download the NVIDIA 546.65 WHQL Game-Ready driver from the official website or via the GeForce Experience app. More information about this release is available here.