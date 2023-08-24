S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl now has a Q1 2024 release date time frame

Neowin · with 0 comments

stalker 2

We now have a new, and this time official, release date time frame for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. That's the good news. The bad news is that we will have to wait a bit longer to play this long-awaited first-person shooter sequel from developer GSC GameWorld.

While the developer's European physical copy publisher Plaion posted a recent listing of a December 1, 2023 release date for the game, the official S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 site has now updated its press kit area. That includes a PDF fact sheet on the game, which now lists a release date time frame for the first quarter of 2024 (via Wario64 on X).

While we may be a bit disappointed that it won't make a 2023 release date, it does mean that GSC GameWorld does have more time to give the game a final polish.

The game will be released on PC, and will also be a timed exclusive for Microsoft's Xbox Series X and X consoles. It will also be an Xbox Game Pass title when it launches.

Speaking of Xbox, Microsoft has posted its own impressions of the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 demo that's at its booth this week as part of Gamescom 2023. Among other things, it describes the visuals of the game:

Along the way, GSC Game World makes clear the power of Unreal Engine 5, imbuing beauty to a distinctly nasty world – The Zone (the name given to this alternative Earth’s post-nuclear Chornobyl Exclusion Zone) is packed with detail: abandoned buildings cut through with low, wintry light; threadbare forests broken up by oily, shimmering bubbles of warped reality; and pockets of quiet humanity being scratched out in the wilderness.

Hopefully we will get a more precise release date in the near future.

Report a problem with article
Razer Kishi V2 Xbox Editions launched
Previous Article

Razer launches Xbox Editions of Kishi V2 mobile gaming controller for iPhone and Android

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment

Advertisement