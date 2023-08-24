ExplorerPatcher fixes Windows 11 22H2 Start menu bugs, expands UWP app options

Windows 11 start menu

Microsoft, a couple of days ago, updated its health dashboard stating that third-party app compatibility issues with the Start menu were resolved. This was hot on the heels of ExplorerPatcher, which seems to be the app affected (Stardock's Start11 is not), resolving its Windows 10 Start menu problems.

Microsoft stated:

Resolution: ExplorerPatcher has released a version which lists this issue as resolved. Note: If you are using any third-party UI customization app and encounter this or any other issues, you will need to contact customer support for the developer of the app you are using.

At the time though, ExplorerPatcher did not share any updates, which means Microsoft may have acted based on internal communication that a resolution was coming.

Earlier today, however, ExplorerPatcher developer Valinet published not one but two consecutive updates. The releases were tested on Windows 11 build 22621.1992 which happens to be the July 2023 Patch Tuesday. The changelogs are given below:

22621.1992.56.3 Details Windows 10 Start menu: Fixed a bug that prevented the menu from working on OS builds 22621.1413 and newer (46c5041). Please read these important notes regarding the fix here.

Windows 10 Start menu: Fixed a bug that prevented centering on Windows 10 (275a91f).

Windows 10 taskbar: Correct centering of taskbar items when search box is enabled in Windows 10 (2e43c67). 22621.1555.55.2 Details Weather: Fixed a bug that prevented the widget from loading when using the Microsoft icon pack. (968d969)

Simple Window Switcher Support for individual list and grouping for UWP apps (implemented grouping and naming enhancements based on using information associated with AppUserModelIDs) Ability to switch between global and local window lists when the switcher is shown. Maintain position in the list when certain events occur, like closing windows or switching between the global and local window lists. Del key closes the currently selected window(s). Fixed a bug that prevented newly spawned windows while the switcher is open from going to the back of the list. Fixed a bug that prevented window lists from building properly when windows were slow to close. Fixed a bug that prevented proper activation of pop-up windows under certain conditions. For example, the switcher is now able to correctly switch to the "Error Checking" window in This PC - right click C: - Properties - Tools - Error checking - Check.



In case you are one of those affected individuals, you can download the latest version from Neowin or from GitHub.