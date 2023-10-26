iFixit will now provide select replacement parts for Microsoft Surface devices

In June, Microsoft announced it would start selling certain replacement parts for many of its older Surface PC devices for people who wanted to repair their PCs themselves. Today, Microsoft announced that one of the most well-known DIY gadget repair companies, iFixit, will also be selling select parts for Surface products.
In a blog post, Microsoft stated:
In addition to our initial offering of parts on the Microsoft Store and via commercial resellers, iFixit will offer the entire suite of repairable components to technically inclined consumers for out-of-warranty self- will enable customers to purchase replacement components along with any necessary tools as well as to consult official Surface repair guides, common repair questions and videos in a single location managed by the world’s largest online repair community.
Here is the full list of Surface device parts that iFixit will offer for sale
Surface Pro 7
- Kickstand
Surface Pro 7+
- Kickstand
- Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)
- SSD Door
Surface Pro X
- Kickstand
- Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)
- SSD Door
- Display
Surface Pro 8
- Kickstand
- Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)
- SSD Door
- Display
Surface Pro 9
- Kickstand
- Display
- Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)
- Battery
- Surface connect charging port
- Back cover
- Speakers
- Thermal module
- Camera front and rear
- Camera and Wi-Fi deck
- Power and volume button
- Motherboard
- SSD Door
Surface Pro 9 5G
- Kickstand
- Display
- Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)
- Battery
- Surface connect charging port
- Back cover
- Speaker
- Thermal module
- Camera front and rear
- Camera deck
- Power and volume button
- Motherboard
- Removable SSD door
Surface Laptop 3
- Display
- Keyboard
- Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)
- Rubber feet
- Surface Laptop 4
- Display
- Keyboard
- Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)
- Rubber feet
Surface Laptop 5
- Display
- Keyboard
- Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)
- Battery with Enclosure
- Rubber feet
- Surface connect charging port
- Motherboard
- Thermal module
Surface Laptop Go 2
- Display
- Keyboard
- Keyboard with fingerprint reader
- Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)
- Battery
- Rubber feet
- Surface connect charging port
Surface Laptop Studio
- Display
- Keyboard
- Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)
- Battery with Enclosure
- Surface connect charging port
- USB-C and audio jacks
- Cosmetic plate
- Rubber feet
Surface Studio 2+
- Display
- Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)
- Thermal module
- Internal power supply unit
- Rubber feet
Surface Laptop SE
- Display
- Keyboard
- Rubber feet
- Wi-Fi module
- Speakers
- Motherboard
- Enclosure
- Battery
- Power Port
You can head over to iFixit's Surface Repair Hub page for more information on the replacement parts.
