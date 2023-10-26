iFixit will now provide select replacement parts for Microsoft Surface devices

In June, Microsoft announced it would start selling certain replacement parts for many of its older Surface PC devices for people who wanted to repair their PCs themselves. Today, Microsoft announced that one of the most well-known DIY gadget repair companies, iFixit, will also be selling select parts for Surface products.﻿

In a blog post, Microsoft stated:

In addition to our initial offering of parts on the Microsoft Store and via commercial resellers, iFixit will offer the entire suite of repairable components to technically inclined consumers for out-of-warranty self- will enable customers to purchase replacement components along with any necessary tools as well as to consult official Surface repair guides, common repair questions and videos in a single location managed by the world’s largest online repair community.

Here is the full list of Surface device parts that iFixit will offer for sale

Surface Pro 7 Kickstand Surface Pro 7+ Kickstand

Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)

SSD Door Surface Pro X Kickstand

Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)

SSD Door

Display Surface Pro 8 Kickstand

Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)

SSD Door

Display Surface Pro 9 Kickstand

Display

Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)

Battery

Surface connect charging port

Back cover

Speakers

Thermal module

Camera front and rear

Camera and Wi-Fi deck

Power and volume button

Motherboard

SSD Door Surface Pro 9 5G Kickstand

Display

Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)

Battery

Surface connect charging port

Back cover

Speaker

Thermal module

Camera front and rear

Camera deck

Power and volume button

Motherboard

Removable SSD door Surface Laptop 3 Display

Keyboard

Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)

Rubber feet

Surface Laptop 4

Display

Keyboard

Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)

Rubber feet Surface Laptop 5 Display

Keyboard

Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)

Battery with Enclosure

Rubber feet

Surface connect charging port

Motherboard

Thermal module Surface Laptop Go 2 Display

Keyboard

Keyboard with fingerprint reader

Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)

Battery

Rubber feet

Surface connect charging port Surface Laptop Studio Display

Keyboard

Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)

Battery with Enclosure

Surface connect charging port

USB-C and audio jacks

Cosmetic plate

Rubber feet Surface Studio 2+ Display

Removable solid-state drive (rSSD)

Thermal module

Internal power supply unit

Rubber feet Surface Laptop SE Display

Keyboard

Rubber feet

Wi-Fi module

Speakers

Motherboard

Enclosure

Battery

Power Port

You can head over to iFixit's Surface Repair Hub page for more information on the replacement parts.