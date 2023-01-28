Steam is testing a discovery hub for personalized DLC recommendations

Valve has introduced another Steam Labs experiment for users to try out. The latest addition is aiming to get more eyes on addon content that games have available to players. Experiment 15: The DLC discovery hub touts a personalized experience based on what games the user owns and plays.

The experiment can be tried out by heading here, and keep in mind logging in is required to make use of the tailor-made recommendations feature. Like other Labs experiments, the company is looking to expand discoverability using player data and machine learning algorithms as it continues development.

"You may have missed or forgotten about exciting add-on content for your favorite games, and this hub is designed to help you explore what is available and find ways of getting more of those great games," explains Valve. "Whether it is individual character skins, content packs, new game modes, or huge expansion packs, there is probably something of interest to you."

In its introductory state, the DLC discovery page shows premium and free addons for recently played and most played games by the Steam user. Here's how Valve describes the current features:

Most Popular DLC For Your Games - The top-most section is focused on highlighting the most popular DLC for the games in your library. It may be for a game you played yesterday or years ago, but the content being highlighted is selling well right now.

The meat of the page is a breakdown of the games you've played recently, or you can switch to see your games by those you've played the most. Either way, we'll show you each game with the set of available content that you don't already have in your library. Recently Played - simply ordered by those games you've played most recently first. Most Played - ordered by the games you've played the most within the past few years. Then once it has shown all of those, it will start showing the games you've played most over past time periods.



Depending on how the test is deemed useful to customers, the DLC Discovery Hub will either be shelved if unsuccessful or shipped as a new feature to everyone on Steam. Like the two others currently in testing, Valve is looking for feedback on this Steam Labs experiment on its forums here.