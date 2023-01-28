EverythingToolbar improves Taskbar search now on Windows 11 too

If you are not a fan of the Taskbar Search on Windows 11 and Windows 10, and want to do something about it, there is a new tool that you may like. Dubbed "Everything Toolbar", the new app was updated to version 1.0 earlier today, which added support for Windows 11. The new release also has features like automatic light and dark mode, promises improved performance in some aspects, and more.

You can find the full changelog for version 1.0 below:

Changes Added support for Windows 11

Major code refactoring to allow faster updates for new Windows releases

Added option to open system context menu for search results (#269) 💖 @nx10

Added automatic light/dark mode and accent colors (#272) 💖 @nx10

Added support for named instances (#216)

Improved performance of opening/closing animations (#95)

Dragging and dropping files out of EverythingToolbar now supports tabbing into other applications (#104)

Enabling search history will now prevent the search term from being cleared (#108)

Most styles are now exposed to the user and can be modified as desired (#147)

Opening EverythingToolbar will now always close the start menu (#207)

Fixed misplaced IME toolbar (#274)

Fixed start menu replacement not being disabled when hiding deskband (#305)

Fixed a rare crash related to corrupt search history files (#238)

Added an installer icon

Many improvements under the hood

Improved translations via Crowdin 💖

If you want to play around with it, you can download EverythingToolbar 1.0 from GitHub at this link. You can find detailed installation instructions on this page.

EverythingToolbar Setup Assistant Search options in EverythingToolbar

In case you are new to it, here is a rundown of the features EverythingToolbar provides:

Features Light & Dark EverythingToolbar seemlessly blends into Windows 10 and 11 and adjusts according to your theme settings. Custom search filters EverythingToolbar reads custom filters previously defined in Everything. To enable this feature, check the Use Everything filters option in the EverythingToolbar settings. From now on, all filters will be available from the filter dropdown: Quick toggles for search options Quick access to search flags (match case, whole word, match path and reg-ex) allows you to find your files precisely. RegEx-powered file associations Create custom Open with commands by selecting Rules... in the preferences. By checking the Automatically apply rules based on condition checkbox, matching files/folders will execute the appropriate command based on the type and regular expression field. Leaving the regular expression field empty will never match, but the entry will only be displayed in the Open with context menu of the search results. Compatibility EverythingToolbar is compatible with both Windows 10 and Windows 11 and works well with tools like ExplorerPatcher and StartAllBack to give you the full deskband integration even on Windows 11. Other features: Open EverythingToolbar at any time via a customizable shortcut

Redirect Start menu search to EverythingToolbar (experimental)

Drag and drop files to where you need them most

Quickly preview files thanks to QuickLook integration

Use custom Everything instance names

However, bear in mind that this is a third-party application, and Everything, on which this utility is based, was recently exploited to carry out ransomware attacks.