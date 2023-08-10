Stray is now available on Xbox Series X|S and One, but not yet on Game Pass

The highly acclaimed cat adventure game Stray has launched on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles. Previously a timed PlayStation and PC exclusive, Stray is now available for Xbox gamers to purchase and play.

Developed by BlueTwelve Studio and published by Annapurna Interactive, Stray tasks players with guiding an orange tabby cat through a dystopian cybercity as it tries to uncover the mysteries of its environment and find a way home.

Lauded for its emotional storytelling and accurate cat movements and behaviors, Stray has become a cultural phenomenon since its initial launch in July 2022.

Stray is a third-person cat adventure game set amidst the detailed, neon-lit alleys of a decaying cybercity and the murky environments of its seedy underbelly. Roam surroundings high and low, defend against unforeseen threats and solve the mysteries of this unwelcoming place inhabited by curious droids and dangerous creatures. See the world through the eyes of a cat and interact with the environment in playful ways. Be stealthy, nimble, silly, and sometimes as annoying as possible with the strange inhabitants of this mysterious world. Along the way, the cat befriends a small flying drone known only as B-12. With the help of this newfound companion, the duo must find a way out.

Stray is currently available on the Xbox Store for $23.99, on sale for $6, and Xbox says it will end in 7 days. Annapurna Interactive emphasized that the game is optimized for the Xbox Series X/S, delivering enhanced visuals and performance to players.

Unfortunately, the game is not currently included in Xbox Game Pass for now. However, several other Annapurna Interactive titles, like Twelve Minutes, Donut County, and Telling Lies, are part of the Game Pass library. This means that it could be added to Game Pass soon.

Stray performed very well in 2022, ranking as the second highest-rated game on Steam for the year, trailing only Vampire Survivors. It narrowly beat God of War (2018) for the second spot. It was also nominated for multiple awards in 2022, including the British Academy Game Awards (BAFTAs).