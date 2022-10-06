Xbox Free Play Days returns to its former glory with three titles, rather than one

Microsoft has revealed that Fallout 76, Outcast – Second Contact, and Lawn Mowing Simulator are available on Xbox as part of Free Play Days this weekend. To play the games, you must be an Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member. It’s the first time in a couple of weeks that Microsoft is offering three games as part of the package.

In addition to being able to play these games for free, Microsoft also has a range of discounts on the titles of up to 80% off. The offers are as follows:

Subscribers can jump on their Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S from now until Sunday at 11:59 p.m. PDT to start playing for free. Any achievements that you earn will stay on your account, and any improvements that you make to your Gamerscore will be retained.

To download the games, head to the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store and go into the Gold member area. You should see the Free Play Days collection available to download. If you want to learn more about Free Play Days, such as availability in your country, check out Microsoft’s support page.