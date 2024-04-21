Surface Pro X and Surface Studio 2 get new firmware with security and stability fixes

More Surface devices are getting the April 2024 firmware update. After pushing day-one updates for the Surface Laptop 6 for Business and the Surface Pro 10 for Business, Microsoft released new firmware for the Intel-based Surface Laptop 4. Now, owners of the Surface Pro X Wi-Fi and the second-generation Surface Studio can download the latest fixes and improvements.

What is new in the April 2024 firmware update for the Surface Pro X?

Addresses potential security vulnerability and improves system stability.

Extends device security certificate authority.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Driver Version Windows Device Manager 10.703.140.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware 1.0.2020.0 Qualcomm(R) Bluetooth Radio Driver - Bluetooth 1.0.2020.0 Qualcomm(R) Bluetooth UART Transport Driver - Bluetooth

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Pro X Wi-Fi Supported Windows Versions Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps before or after installation Known Issues The update does not contain any known issues

Surface Pro X Wi-Fi will continue receiving firmware updates for over three more years. Microsoft plans to end its support on October 5, 2027.

What is new in the April 2024 firmware update for the Surface Studio 2?

Note that the update is not applicable to the Surface Studio 2+.

This update addresses a potential security vulnerability related to Intel® Security Advisories INTEL-SA-00923

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Intel - System - 2334.5.1.0 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface #1 - System devices Intel - Software Component - 1.70.101.0 Intel - Software Component - 1.70.101.0 Surface - Firmware - 11.8.95.4551 Surface ME - Firmware Surface - Firmware - 536.902.768.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Studio 2 Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website (manual installation) Update Size 630MB (manual installation only) Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps before or after installation Known Issues The update does not contain any known issues

Surface Studio 2 is reaching its end of life later this year. According to the official documentation, the computer will be out of support by October 2, 2024.