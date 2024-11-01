Telegram adds improved video features for channels and more with new update

Telegram has released a new update letting users select the quality in which they would like to view received videos. Notably, the quality of the new videos uploaded to large channels (consisting of thousands of subscribers), will now be automatically adjusted based on the connection to load them faster. Users can also manually change the quality level to high, medium, or low.

The automatic video quality selection by Telegram ensures that users on high-speed internet watch videos in the highest quality, while users with slower internet connections will see videos in compressed quality, but will load faster. On iOS, the messaging app is making it easier to switch to PiP (Picture-in-Picture) mode. A simple swipe-up will let users continue browsing their chats, while a swipe-down closes the video.

All Telegram users can now also adjust the video playback speed with new gestures without needing to go to Settings. Holding the right side of the video activates 1.5x speed and a slide to the right will increase the speed to up to 2.5x. Releasing your finger will play the video at its normal speed.

Another interesting feature that the new update adds is the ability to attach a photo, video, or file to a sent message. In case you forgot to add media to your message which is already sent, all you need to do is long-hold the message, select Edit, and add the media.

Additionally, the latest update adds timestamps to messages. Notably, the messenger will now show when the message was last edited and if the message has been edited more than once, then it will show the most recent edit.

The app is also gaining Chat-specific hashtags to show content only from a specific chat. Now, bots and mini apps are also eligible to earn from Telegram ads and now they can send up to 30 messages. Telegram will also show you the exact number of hearts, starts, or other reactions, your post has received. It can be viewed by simply tapping and holding the emoji. You need to make sure that you have installed the latest update to enjoy all the new features.