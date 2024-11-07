Telegram Desktop app finally available for Windows on ARM PCs

The official Telegram Desktop app has been available on Windows PCs for several years. Since 2017, it has also been available in the Microsoft Store. Recently, Telegram released the first official builds of the app for Windows on ARM PCs.

Telegram began working on a Windows on ARM build based on a feature request on its GitHub page. Due to technical issues, they were unable to proceed further. After a few fixes from Microsoft, they were able to successfully compile their source code for the Windows on ARM platform. As part of the v5.7.2 release, you can now download the initial Telegram for Windows on ARM build here.

Slowly but steadily, Microsoft has been working to improve compatibility issues in Windows on ARM for developers. In the latest Canary Channel Insider Preview build, released last night, Microsoft included a major feature update to the Prism emulator for Windows on ARM. This update will allow even more 64-bit x86 (x64) applications to run under emulation.

Microsoft already shipped this new Prism update in the recently released Windows 11, version 24H2, to enable Adobe Premiere Pro 25 to run on Windows on ARM PCs. With this new Canary build, Microsoft is extending this capability to any x64 application under emulation. Some games and creative apps that were not working on ARM PCs due to CPU requirements will now work using the latest Prism update.

Over the past few months, Windows on ARM has been gaining momentum, with several third-party app developers releasing native apps. Several popular apps, including Chrome, Spotify, Zoom, WhatsApp, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Lightroom, Blender, Affinity Suite, DaVinci Resolve, Arc browser, NordVPN, ProtonVPN, and many more, now run natively on ARM. Several other popular apps, including Slack and Google Drive, are also coming soon.

The increased availability of native apps and improved emulation capabilities will likely attract more users and developers to the Windows on ARM platform in the future.