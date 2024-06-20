The PlayStation 5 is finally getting native Minecraft, preview version available today

Minecraft, the Microsoft-owned block-based sensation, is available on almost every platform imaginable, letting fans play together no matter what kind of computer or console they own. However, the only way PlayStation 5 players have been able to play Minecraft on their console has been by purchasing the PlayStation 4 version and using backward compatibility.

However, following many rumors, Microsoft and Minecraft developer Mojang have now finally confirmed that a native version of the sandbox title is being developed for PlayStation 5. Before the full release though, the studio wants to test it with players and hunt for bugs via a special "Preview".

Here's what's available in the preview and how it will work:

This preview includes the new Tricky Trials Update, so you can venture into the trial chambers, meet a breeze, craft a mace, and more – all while trying out a version of Minecraft that’s designed for your console! As this is a preview version, we’ll need your help in hunting bugs (and we’re not talking about the silverfish spawning from trial spawners), as well as gathering any feedback.

To join it, PlayStation 5 players that are running the PlayStation 4 version of Minecraft will be able to find a "Preview" option in the Settings menu. The Minecraft PlayStation 5 Preview will start to roll out at 9:30am PT / 18:30pm CET, but it make take some hours for everyone to get access.

"By developing a native version of Minecraft for PS5, we’ll be able to make the game run more effectively on the PS5’s hardware," says Mojang about this decision to port the game officially. "So you can lose your inventory in lava in the smoothest possible way!"

As for what features will be available, the Preview's multiplayer is restricted to players on Sony PlayStation consoles, but Realms will still allow cross-play with other devices, provided they have a subscription running. Moreover, the Minecraft Store will not be available until the full release is here.