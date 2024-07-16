The latest Towerborne dev diary offers more info on the game's Gauntlets

The team at developer Stoic Games has been posting weekly dev diary entries on its next game, the fantasy action-adventure title Towerborne. This week, we got another diary post that focuses on one of the weapons that will be handled by the human Aces warriors.

Two weeks ago, we got details of the Sword and Shield combo weapon, and last week we received info on the powerful Warclub.

This week's dev diary post goes into some detail on the Gauntlets. As the name suggests, this is a pair of highly powerful items that players wear on each hand. The Gauntlets allow the Aces characters to engage the creatures they will encounter in Towerborne as if they are in a fighting or brawling game.

Like some fighting games, Towerborne will allow players to hold down the Weapon Meter button to charge up the Gauntlets. The final result is the Powder Keg Punch, which has a huge damage attack on anyone in the way of these magical fists.

The Gauntlets also have a number of Focus Skills attacks. One of them is Skyward Swing, an uppercut attack that can send enemies up in the air. Another is Jackhammer, where the player punches down into the ground, which creates a seismic attack that can damage surrounding foes.

Finally, there's Counter Argument. This is a pure defense ability, where wearing the Gauntlets can block attacks from enemies and reduce damage to the player.

Next week, we are scheduled for another dev diary entry, which will also be the last one focusing on the game's weapons. In the meantime, keep in mind that Towerborne is due to launch sometime in 2024. However, as of this writing, there's not yet an exact date for its release. Microsoft will publish the game for the PC and its Xbox Series X and S consoles.