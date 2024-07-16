Beats celebrates Minecraft's 15th anniversary with special-edition Beats Solo 4 headphones

Early this year, Beats announced Solo 4 headphones with an ultralight design, improved audio, and more. To celebrate Minecraft’s 15th anniversary, Beats today announced special-edition Beats Solo 4 headphones. The design of these special-edition headphones is inspired by Minecraft’s pixel art textures and framed by metallic green hinges and Beats logos. The Minecraft special-edition Beats Solo 4 headphones will cost $199.99 and will be available starting July 18th.

Beats Solo 4 Highlights:

Ultralight design with just 217 grams.

UltraPlush on-ear cushions and the flex-grip headband for improved comfort.

The custom-built 40mm transducers minimize electronic artifacts, latency, and distortion for extraordinary clarity and range.

Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking uses built-in gyroscopes and accelerometers to surround you with sound as you move, delivering more immersive listening experience.

Upgraded beam-forming microphones and a new noise-learning algorithm for great call performance.

Compatible with both iOS and Android. iOS users can have hands-free access to “Hey Siri”.

The ‘b’ button can be used to manage music, take calls, or activate AI voice assistant. To adjust volume, users can press above or below the ‘b’ button.

Beats Solo 4 connectivity: Class 1 Bluetooth for optimal wireless connectivity, USB-C audio for lossless audio and simultaneous charging, and 3.5mm analog input for high-resolution.

Up to 50 hours of battery. With fast charging, you can enjoy up to 5 hours of playback from a 10-minute charge.

Listening via the 3.5 mm audio cable doesn’t require any battery power at all. This will allow users to enjoy audio playback without ever needing to charge.

With a compact foldable design and soft protective case, Beats Solo 4 can be easily carried everywhere.

Available in Matte Black, Slate Blue and Cloud Pink colors.

If you are not interested in the special edition Beats Solo 4, check out the Prime Day deal from Amazon, where you can get the Beats Solo 4 headphones for just $119.99.

Source: Beats

