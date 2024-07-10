The latest Towerborne dev diary focuses on the powerful Warclub weapon

Towerborne is one of two games that's due in 2024 that will be published by Microsoft's Xbox Game Studios but does not come from a first-party developer (the other game is Ara: History Untold) This week, the game's developer Stoic Games has posted a new dev diary entry on the Towerborne website that focuses on one of the game's weapons.

The human warriors in the game, called Aces, will need some different weapons to defeat the enemy creatures they will encounter in Towerborne. This week, we got a chance to check out the abilities of the Warclub. As the name suggests, this is a big and powerful item that's able to generate lots of damage when it connects to enemies, but it also is the slowest weapon players can use.

Stoic says that if a player uses some of the bigger attack combos with the Warclub, they will also activate a passive skill called Grit that will enable them to ignore any attacks from their enemies that could be normally blocked.

The Warclub also has a feature called the Heat Guage which can be charged up by the player by pressing the Weapon Mechanic button. Stoic says:

Once fully charged, pressing the button again will activate Heat Mode and, for a limited time, all attacks will apply Burn on hit. Advanced players can cancel the recovery frames of any attack by pressing the Weapon Mechanic button which will grant them a significant boost to the Heat Gauge.

Some of the combo attacks that players can use with the Warclub include the Crimson Uppercut, where the player leaps into the air and swings the weapon up to take care of enemies, along with the Mountain Splitter, which lets you swing the weapon down and create seismic events on the ground for multiple hits. There's also the Seething Cyclone, where the player and the Warclub spin around 360 degrees a number of times.

Currently, Towerborne is due to launch sometime in 2024. However, as of this writing, there's not an exact date yet for its release. Microsoft will publish the game for the PC and for its Xbox Series X and S consoles.