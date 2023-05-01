Intel may be about to make some major changes to its future CPU branding

Intel looks like it will be making some big changes to its CPU brand names in the near future. The company's director of global communications, Bernard Fernandes, made a post on Twitter today, where he made some unspecific comments about upcoming "brand changes" at the processor company.

Yes, we are making brand changes as we’re at an inflection point in our client roadmap in preparation for the upcoming launch of our #MeteorLake processors. We will provide more details regarding these exciting changes in the coming weeks! #Intel — Bernard Fernandes (@Bernard_P) May 1, 2023

The Twitter post from Fernandes stated that the change was due to "an inflection point in our client roadmap" because Intel is going to launch its next major CPU architecture, with the code name Meteor Lake. That is supposed to happen sometime in the second half of 2023. Fernandes would not go into any more detail about these brand changes, saying only that we would learn more about them "in the coming weeks".

One clue to that change popped up recently in the benchmarks of Oxide Games and Stardock's RTS game Ashes of the Singularity. Anandtech reports that the benchmark result, which has since been deleted, showed a gamer running a previously unknown "Intel Core Ultra 5 1003H" processor. That could be a clue that the current "i" branding that's been around for over 10 years may be on the way out for future Intel CPUs.

