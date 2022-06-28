The latest Xbox update arrives with stability and performance improvements

Microsoft has released the latest Xbox system update which bumps the OS version to 10.0.22000.4975. There are no groundbreaking features in this update but you should see general stability and performance improvements. Unfortunately, there are still a whole host of unresolved known issues but luckily some of those include workarounds.

One issue that Microsoft is aware of is that the Xbox button is not working on the Razer Turret keyboard when trying to access the guide. As a workaround, Microsoft suggests using the Windows key or the Windows key + X to access the guide.

Another issue affecting some people is that the console is displaying the wrong resolution when first switched on. To work around this, users are asked to restart their console via the Power menu which can be accessed by holding down the Xbox button. Once the console comes back on, it should be using the expected resolution.

If you want to manually grab this update, press the Xbox button then go to Profile & system > Settings > System > Updates. Here you’ll be able to select Console update available if the update hasn’t already been installed. If you want your console to update automatically, in the same menu select Keep my console up to date and Keep my games & apps up to date.