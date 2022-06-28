UK Broadband and mobile firms to help customers struggling with bills

The UK government has announced that the biggest broadband and mobile operators in the country have agreed to help customers that are struggling with rising costs. It said BT Group, Openreach, Virgin Media O2, Vodafone, Three, TalkTalk, and Sky were the firms that committed to helping.

The new measures allow people to move to cheaper packages without being charged or hit with penalties, creating payment plans that are manageable for struggling customers, improvements to low-cost offers, and an increase in the promotion of low-cost deals. Earlier this month, we reported that many people eligible for the social broadband tariffs were missing out because they didn’t know about them.

Commenting, Digital Secretary Nadine Dorries said:

“Families across the country face increased anxiety about keeping up with bills, so today I agreed with broadband and mobile industry bosses what more can be done to support people during this difficult time. I’m pleased to report the industry is listening and has signed up to new commitments offering customers struggling with the cost of living help to stay connected. Those who need support should contact their supplier to see what is available.”

The social tariffs being offered by companies are typically restricted to those who are claiming Universal Credit welfare payments. If you think you are eligible, it’s best to ask providers what social tariffs they have available. It’s also worth it for everybody to check on broadband and mobile comparison websites for cheap deals.