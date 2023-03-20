The official Microsoft Loop Twitter page has a teaser: "Something is coming"

Microsoft Loop was first announced way back in November 2021 at the company's Ignite conference. Now it looks like Microsoft is getting ready to make a big announcement centering on the online collaboration tool.

The official Microsoft Loops Twitter page has just posted its first message since it was established over a year ago, with the Loop logo, something that looks like cartoon eyes, and a message that states simply, "Something is coming".

Something is coming 👀 pic.twitter.com/oK4gBRQ9HR — Microsoft Loop (@MicrosoftLoop) March 20, 2023

This could be a teaser to an official announcement that the Microsoft Loop app is finally going to be accessible in a public preview. Microsoft launched a Loop app in a private preview back in October 2022. Whatever the announcement is, we would expect it to be made sometime later this week.

Microsoft Loop will use the Fluid Framework open-source platform to allow Microsoft 365 users to collaborate and share content in real-time. The idea is that users will be able to see everything on their project in just one workspace. There will be three parts to Loop, according to its official website:

Loop workspaces : Group all important project elements in Loop workspaces to see what everyone’s working on and track progress toward shared goals.

: Group all important project elements in Loop workspaces to see what everyone’s working on and track progress toward shared goals. Loop pages : Organize your Loop components and important elements in your project such as links, files, and data in Loop pages—flexible canvases that can grow to match the size of your ideas.

: Organize your Loop components and important elements in your project such as links, files, and data in Loop pages—flexible canvases that can grow to match the size of your ideas. Loop components: Collaborate in the flow of work with Loop components. Work together on lists, tables, notes, or even a customer sales opportunity from Dynamics 365 on a Loop page or in a chat, email, meeting, or document.

Loop will also have some fun collaboration features like users being able to show emojis in workspaces. Hopefully we will get more info very soon.