The official Microsoft Loop Twitter page has a teaser: "Something is coming"

Microsoft Loop was first announced way back in November 2021 at the company's Ignite conference. Now it looks like Microsoft is getting ready to make a big announcement centering on the online collaboration tool.
The official Microsoft Loops Twitter page has just posted its first message since it was established over a year ago, with the Loop logo, something that looks like cartoon eyes, and a message that states simply, "Something is coming".
Something is coming 👀 pic.twitter.com/oK4gBRQ9HR— Microsoft Loop (@MicrosoftLoop) March 20, 2023
This could be a teaser to an official announcement that the Microsoft Loop app is finally going to be accessible in a public preview. Microsoft launched a Loop app in a private preview back in October 2022. Whatever the announcement is, we would expect it to be made sometime later this week.
Microsoft Loop will use the Fluid Framework open-source platform to allow Microsoft 365 users to collaborate and share content in real-time. The idea is that users will be able to see everything on their project in just one workspace. There will be three parts to Loop, according to its official website:
- Loop workspaces: Group all important project elements in Loop workspaces to see what everyone’s working on and track progress toward shared goals.
- Loop pages: Organize your Loop components and important elements in your project such as links, files, and data in Loop pages—flexible canvases that can grow to match the size of your ideas.
- Loop components: Collaborate in the flow of work with Loop components. Work together on lists, tables, notes, or even a customer sales opportunity from Dynamics 365 on a Loop page or in a chat, email, meeting, or document.
Loop will also have some fun collaboration features like users being able to show emojis in workspaces. Hopefully we will get more info very soon.
